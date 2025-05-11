VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 55,319 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $38.92 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $269.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

