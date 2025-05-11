Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veris Residential by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,157,000 after acquiring an additional 331,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 332,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.