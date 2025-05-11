Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Veritex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veritex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

