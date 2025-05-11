VirTra (VTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VirTra Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. VirTra has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

