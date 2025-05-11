Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,909 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATV. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mativ by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 20,544.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

