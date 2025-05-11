Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,556 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Plains worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $10,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 646,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Green Plains by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 469,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,413 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $4.05 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

