Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,733 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $8.28 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.