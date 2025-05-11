Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 16,333 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1,218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 183,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Zvi Limon acquired 168,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,339,204.96. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Taboola.com declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.