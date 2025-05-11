Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

