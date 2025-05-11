Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UMH opened at $17.32 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

