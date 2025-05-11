Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

