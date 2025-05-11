Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,526,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $73.68 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

