Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 268,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FHB opened at $23.63 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

