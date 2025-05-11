Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.81. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lindsay

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.