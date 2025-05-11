Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,008,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBGS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $120.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

