Voya Investment Management LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.