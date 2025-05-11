Voya Investment Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
PCT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
