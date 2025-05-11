Voya Investment Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

PCT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.