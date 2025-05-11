Voya Investment Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

