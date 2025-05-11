Voya Investment Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

