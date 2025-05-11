Voya Investment Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Thryv worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,864 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 369,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 882,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 244,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $86,981. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

Thryv Trading Up 1.2 %

THRY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $601.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.