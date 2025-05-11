Voya Investment Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 164.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 495,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 428,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $350.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

