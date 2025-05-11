Voya Investment Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,664.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,360.38. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,222 shares of company stock valued at $636,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

