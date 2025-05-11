Voya Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 66,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $719.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

