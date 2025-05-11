Voya Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after buying an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 0.9 %

PZZA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Further Reading

