Voya Investment Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

