Voya Investment Management LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Employers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,812.20. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,164.70. This trade represents a 71.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.56. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.