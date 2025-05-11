Voya Investment Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after purchasing an additional 461,421 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,419,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,302,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $94,980.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

