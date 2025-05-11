Voya Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 77,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,721,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

CFFN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $396,550. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

