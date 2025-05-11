Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

HIW opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

