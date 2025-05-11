Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,830,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $992.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

