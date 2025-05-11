Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

