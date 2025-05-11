Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WULF opened at $3.01 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

