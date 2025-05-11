Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock worth $724,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

