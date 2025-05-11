Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

