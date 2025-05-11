Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

