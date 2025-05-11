Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRE. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.