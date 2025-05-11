Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

