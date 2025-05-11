Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $3,473,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.51. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

