Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,570.29. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,662 shares of company stock valued at $527,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.