Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adient by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $14.79 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

