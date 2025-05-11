Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

