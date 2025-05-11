Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

