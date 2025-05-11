Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,090 shares of company stock worth $42,697 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

