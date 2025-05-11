Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 172,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 74,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares in the company, valued at $226,893,645.20. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.82 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

