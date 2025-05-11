Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,977,000 after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 689,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

