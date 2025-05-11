Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

