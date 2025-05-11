Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.