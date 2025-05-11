Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 205,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 548,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

