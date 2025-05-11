Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,026 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its holdings in Zuora by 598.4% in the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $12,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

