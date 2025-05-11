Wedbush Forecasts Geron’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Scotiabank cut shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

